Ramadan: Yobe Govt Adjusts Working Hours For Public Servants

As Ramadan gets underway, the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has reviewed the working hours in the state’s public service.

Naija News reports that the development was announced in a statement released by the Chief Information Officer, Office of the Head of Service, Alhassan Sule Mamudo.

The statement detailed that public servants will now report to their duty post by 8:00 am and close at 3:00 pm from Monday to Thursday. It further disclosed that on Fridays the official hours will be from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

“This adjustment covers the month of Ramadan (Fasting) only and normal working hours commence immediately after the month of Ramadan”, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Niger State government on Friday announced that it will be spending N976 million for Ramadan feeding in the eight emirate councils of the state.

In a statement on Friday, the state Commissioner for Information, Binta Mamman, disclosed that grains have been procured to be distributed to all 25 local government areas, emirate councils, religious leaders, security agencies, and political parties in the state.

Naija News reports that Mamman detailed that each local government will receive 7,079 bags of assorted grains.

He said, “Each of the LGA will receive 1,000 bags of 10kg rice, 184 bags of 25kg rice, 2,000 bags of 10 kg maize, 490 bags of 25kg of maize, 1,200 bags of 10kg millet, as well as 1,200 bags of sorghum and 775 bags of beans.

“Bida, Kontagora and Suleja LGAs will receive a total of 14,000 bags of assorted grains each, with Chanchaga LGA receiving the highest number of 21,000 bags of grains. Others to benefit from this gesture are traditional and religious institutions, security agencies, Niger State House of Assembly, political party (APC), IDPs and the organised labour.

“A total sum of N976 million would be expended for Ramadan feeding across the eight emirate councils in the state.”