Jigawa Commissioner Suspended Over Misappropriation Of Funds For Ramadan ‘Palliative’

Advertisement

The Commissioner for Commerce in Jigawa, Aminu Kanta, has been suspended due to allegations of misappropriation of funds designated for the Ramadan feeding program.

The suspension was issued on Friday by the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, Naija News understands.

This decision was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim, in Dutse.

The statement stressed that the action taken against Kanta reflects the government’s dedication to promoting financial transparency and responsible handling of public funds.

“The governor directed for the suspension in a letter, conveyed by the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government.

“The Commissioner was suspended for alleged involvement in mismanagement of iftar feeding programme fund in Babura Local Government Area.

“The suspension begins with immediate effect pending investigation,” it said.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has reacted to the decision of his successor as Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, to probe the allegations of corruption against him as Governor.

Ganduje described the probe against him as a wild goose chase and an attempt by Governor Yusuf to cover up and distract the people of Kano from his failures.

Naija News recalls that the Kano State Government has filed criminal charges against Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past governor, his wife Hafsat, and their son Umar.

The trio are being charged with alleged $413,000, N1.38bn bribery. The state said it had assembled 15 witnesses to testify against Ganduje.

Also listed on the charge sheet as defendants are Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd and Lesage General Enterprises.

But in a reaction via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje said Governor Yusuf is only diverting attention away from the spotlight on the fact that, there is really nothing on the ground in the state to justify the sharp increase in statutory allocations to the state since the inception of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

He added that the Kano State Governor has ignored a court ruling which states that the allegation against him is a federal offence that can only be prosecuted by the Attorney General of the Federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).