Bandits Disrupt Prayer At Zamfara Mosque, Abduct Worshipers

Advertisement

Bandits, on Tuesday, attacked a mosque in Gusau, capital of Zamfara state, and abducted scores of worshippers.

Naija News learnt that the Mosque was invaded when Muslim faithful were observing the famous congregational prayer, Tahajjud.

Tahajjud is special prayer being observed by Muslims in every last 10 days of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

An indigene of the area, simply identified as Garba, told Punch, that the bandits invaded the mosque around 5 a.m. when the people were about to start the morning prayer.

Advertisement

Garba said, “We were about to start the morning prayer today, Tuesday, when suddenly they (bandits) entered the mosque and directed everybody to go out and follow them.

“Everybody scampered for safety, but the bandits blocked everywhere and warned us that they would kill anybody who tried to run away.”

Nine Abducted Delta Students Regain Freedom

In other news, students who were abducted along the East-West Road in Ughelli, Delta State, have been rescued by the state police command.

Advertisement

Naija News has earlier reported that a group of gunmen believed to be Fulani herdsmen abducted an unidentified group of students in Delta State.

A security source who confirmed the incident to journalists mentioned that the Sienna carrying the students from Calabar in Cross River State was seized on Friday night at the Evwreni axis, with the kidnappers demanding a ransom of N10 million.

Further reports revealed that the bus driver was not hurt in the process of the abduction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, while confirming the development, wrote on his X handle late Monday, “All nine of the victims have regained their freedom pls.”