Nigerians React As FG Declares Thursday As Extra Holiday For Eid-El-Fitr Celebration

Some Nigerians have reacted to the decision of the Federal Government to officially designate Thursday, April 11th, 2024, as an extra public holiday in observance of this year’s Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria, on Sunday, declared Tuesday, 9th and Wednesday, 10th April 2024, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known in a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Aishetu Ndayako.

However, the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, declared that the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Nigeria will take place on Wednesday, 10th April, as the new crescent was not sighted in the country on Monday night.

By implication, the Muslim faithful in the country would observe the Ramadan fast on Tuesday.

The Sultan of Sokoto, who is the President General of Nigeria’s Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, said the decision is based on the report of National Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming the new moon was not sighted.

This development prompted the federal government on Tuesday morning to declare Thursday as an extra holiday in celebration of the 2024 Eid-El-Fitr.

Naija News reports that some netizens have taken to the X platform to commend the decision of the government to extend the public holiday for an extra day.

See some of the reactions culled from the social media platform.

@DrMel_ wrote: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as holidays? I wonder what Friday is doing. Can’t you see your mates fighting to make my life easy? Fight abeg.

@rukky_nate wrote: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are all public holidays in Nigeria. Phew! Talk about paid vacation.

@DrealMb wrote: MAN OF THE PEOPLE. NICE ONE – TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY 😃😃😃

@_Osasu__ wrote: “Did This new Interior Minister just declare Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as Public Holiday?? When was the last time we had 3 whole days as Public Holiday???

@_Matriach wrote: So the holiday is for Wednesday and Thursday? Great great 👌

@midepeter3 wrote: FG extends public holiday. Now Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for Eid El Fitr.

But I really don’t know why most Christians are out here shouting like JSS2 students as if the holiday is not for everyone. Nigeria will look for any means to cause chaos.

@thesheddyking wrote: Why restrict yourself to Wednesday and Thursday when you can simply be jobless and have the rest of the year off?

@StanofLagos wrote: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are now officially public holidays. God bless every Muslim out there in Jesus name… Amen.

@SkimaSax wrote: Thank you, moon on. The holiday is now Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.