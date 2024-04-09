Full List Of Countries That Don’t Declare Eid-el-Fitr Holiday

Advertisement

Although Eid-el-Fitr holidays are observed mainly and celebrated by Muslims in many countries, some nations do not officially declare them a public holiday.

While Eid-el-Fitr may not be officially declared a public holiday in these countries, its cultural and religious significance is through community celebrations and personal observances.

Despite its multiculturalism, Eid-el-Fitr isn’t a designated public holiday in some countries, yet Muslims nationwide celebrate with prayers, feasts, and cultural festivities.

Also, while Muslims are free to celebrate the holiday in most of the nations, it doesn’t hold official holiday status.

Below is the full list of countries that don’t declare the Eid-el-Fitr holiday:

United States of America

United Kingdom

Canada

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Netherlands

Switzerland

Russia

Australia

France

Italy.

FG Approves Thursday As Extra Holiday For Eid-El-Fitr Celebration

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially designated Thursday, April 11th, 2024, as an extra public holiday in observance of this year’s Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

This was made known in a statement early on Tuesday morning by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo.

The statement added that the Minister of Interior while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.