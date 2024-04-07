Is It Not Wednesday And Thursday? Nigerians React As FG Declares Tuesday And Wednesday As Sallah Holidays

Advertisement

The Federal Government of Nigeria, on Sunday, declared Tuesday, 9th and Wednesday, 10th April 2024, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known in a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Aishetu Ndayako.

The public holiday is in commemoration of a successful end of the 2024 Ramadan fast.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has also instructed the Muslim Ummah to observe the crescent of Shawwal 1445AH starting Monday.

The Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council Sokoto, Sambo Janaidu, conveyed the directive in a statement in Sokoto on Sunday.

However, some Nigerians have taken to the X platform to question the decision of the government as some of them expressed opinion that the sallah holiday should have been Wednesday and Thursday, instead of Tuesday and Wednesday declared by the government.

See some of the reactions culled from the social media platform.

@gigi__o: Omo. Tuesday and Wednesday o. Wednesday and Thursday o. All I’m trying to say is that I’d very much like to have an extra day.

@zaeenabademola: Is Eid tuesday?

