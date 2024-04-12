Jigawa Gov’t Approves N1.1 Billion Food Subsidy For Workers

Advertisement

The Jigawa State Government has approved the allocation of N1.1 billion for the urgent procurement of additional food supplies for the citizens.

Naija News understands this includes 12,000 bags of rice and 15,000 cartons of spaghetti, which will be made available to civil servants at subsidized prices.

The State Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa, made this announcement during a press briefing yesterday, where he shared the outcomes of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held on Monday.

Musa further explained that the purchase of these food items is part of the state government’s initiative to establish cooperative shops across all 27 local government areas.

He said these shops will offer food and other essential commodities to civil servants at reduced rates.

He noted that a system has been devised to facilitate accessibility, where civil servants can obtain food items on credit and repay them in instalments.

The commissioner also revealed that N2.8 billion has been allocated for this year’s Ramadan feeding program.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government has assured Nigerians that the current hike in food prices is only temporary and that things will get better soon.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave this assurance on behalf of the federal government in Sokoto State yesterday.

Idris, who was at yesterday’s flag-off ceremony for a food distribution at the Government House in Sokoto, emphasized that the distribution of grains formed an integral part of a comprehensive intervention program being implemented by the federal government.

This program, he said, aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the people and stimulate sustainable development and prosperity for all citizens.

The minister announced the release of 42,000 metric tonnes (MT) of various food commodities from the National Strategic Food Reserve.

These essential supplies, he said, will be distributed to vulnerable Nigerians across the country.

The minister further highlighted President Tinubu’s concern regarding the escalating food prices and his unwavering determination to ensure the availability and affordability of essential food items for Nigerians.

He stressed that this commitment is exemplified by the approval of the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains, including sorghum, millet, and maize, as well as 60,000 metric tonnes of rice through millers.

According to Idris, it was under no illusion that the President’s policy reform would be without some transitional pains.