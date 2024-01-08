Police Nab Five Over Alleged Drug Dealing, Vandalism And Theft In Jigawa

The Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has successfully apprehended a group of individuals allegedly engaging in various criminal activities such as vandalism, drug dealing, and theft.

Details of the arrest were disclosed in a statement issued during the weekend by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, Naija News reports.

According to Adam, the police were able to seize several items from the suspects, including a Dane gun, a knife, gunpowder, charms, vandalized cable wire, illicit drugs, and food items.

He stated that on the 1st of January 2024, at approximately 1400hrs, a patrol team from Roni Police Station apprehended two individuals named Abbas Musa (25 years old) and Ibrahim Hassan (22 years old), both residents of Roni Local Government Area.

The suspects were reportedly found to possess cable wires strongly believed to be stolen.

The police spokesperson added, “On interrogation, the suspects confessed to having vandalised the cable wires at the residence of Chairman, Roni Local Government Area.”

The statement further disclosed that on the 2nd of January 2024, at approximately 0600hrs, a report was made at Roni Police Station by one Abubakar Abdussalam, a resident of Dansure village in Roni.

Adam quoted Abdulsalam to have stated that during the early hours of the same day, around 0200hrs, his provision store in Dansure village was forcefully entered by unscrupulous individuals who made off with various food items and valuable properties.

Upon receiving the report, the police detectives promptly initiated an investigation.

As a result, a 22-year-old male named Kamaluddeen Lawan, residing in Dansure village, Roni LGA, was apprehended.

He was found in possession of the following items: 51 pairs of shoes, 21 cartons of chewing gum, 35 tablets of washing soap, 13 bottles of pomade, nine pieces of spaghetti, 20 pieces of macaroni, 19 pieces of noodles, and 14 pieces of peak milk.

During the interrogation, the suspect admitted to breaking into the complainant’s shop and stealing the aforementioned items, which the complainant positively identified.