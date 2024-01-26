2023: Jigawa Fire Incidents Claim 50 Lives, Destroy N215 Million In Property, Gumel Reveals

In the course of 2023, over 50 individuals tragically lost their lives, and properties valued at N215 million were destroyed in fire incidents across Jigawa State.

The State Director of the Fire Service Directorate, Ibrahim Gumel, disclosed these statistics during a press briefing, highlighting the command’s accomplishments.

According to him, the agency promptly addressed 160 fire calls and 45 rescue calls from various areas within the state.

Moreover, he noted that in 2023, a total of 250 lives were rescued, and property valued at over N755 million was preserved across Jigawa State, encompassing incidents involving fire, drowning, and road accidents.

Gumel emphasized the importance of caution among the general public when handling fire and electrical appliances, particularly during the harmattan season.

Three men in police custody for allegedly stealing 48 goats in Jigawa – CP

The Jigawa police command reported the arrest of three suspects in connection with the alleged theft of 48 goats in Babura and Kiyawa Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Ahmadu Abdullahi, informed journalists in Dutse on Thursday that the apprehensions occurred during distinct operations conducted between Monday and Tuesday.

Abdullahi stated that two of the suspects, identified as Abdullahi Usman, aged 20, and Hassan Ado, aged 22, purportedly conspired with Tasiu Umar, who is currently at large, and pilfered 26 goats valued at N1.3 million.

The commissioner mentioned that Hassan Ibrahim from Abari village in Niger Republic visited the Babura police station on Jan. 22, around 9 a.m., and lodged a report regarding the theft of his goats amounting to N1.3 million.

He mentioned that upon receiving the report, the command promptly initiated action, resulting in the apprehension of Usman Ado and the retrieval of eight goats in their possession.

The commissioner elaborated that during interrogation, the suspects admitted to the theft of the 26 goats and verified that 18 of the goats were sold to Abdullahi Amadu from Kunyafa village and one Mustapha from Madangana village, both of whom are currently at large, for a sum of N210,000.

The CP further added that the third suspect, identified as Ado Buba, aged 25 and residing in Dundubus village in Dutse, was apprehended while in possession of 22 goats suspected to be stolen.

“On Jan. 23, at about 4 p.m., a patrol team attached to Kiyawa police division, while on patrol, accosted Ado Buba, aged 22, of Dundubus Fulani camp in Dutse, while in possession of 22 goats strongly suspected to be stolen,” he said.

Abdullahi stated that during interrogation, Buba confessed to stealing the goats from Andaza village in Kiyawa.

“Later, the owner of the goats, one Adamu Maina of Andaza village, was traced, and he identified the goats as being his,” the CP added.

The police boss declared that upon completion of the investigation, the suspects would face charges in court.