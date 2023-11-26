‘I Swear To Allah I Have No Idea How He Became The Governorship Candidate’ – Sule Lamido Speaks On Imposing His Son On PDP

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has addressed claims that he tried to impose his son, Mustapha Lamido on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News recalls that during the PDP gubernatorial primaries, Mustapha Lamido had defeated his challenger, Sale Shehu, a former junior Minister for Works by 829 to zero votes.

Speaking on his son’s political career during an interview with Daily Trust, Lamido swore that he had no idea how his son emerged as the party’s governorship candidate.

He insisted that the party never mentioned it to him.

The former governor stated that despite the blackmail from people he would remain undeterred, adding that his focus will always be on Nigeria and what can be given back to the society.

According to Lamido, “So, on the issue of my son, I swear to Allah, I have no idea how he emerged as the candidate. The party never made it known to me I swear. I saw it on Facebook.

“Now, people turned around to say I imposed my son on the party, that was why we lost, wasn’t it? So, head or tail I stand condemned. People don’t see my contributions right from 1979 in the House of Reps; what I went through in terms of humiliation, persecution, and suffering.

“To me, it’s payback time, so whatever you say to blackmail me or my son, I will remain undeterred. I will remain focused, I will do all that I can within my means to give back what I think Nigeria gave, that’s all.”