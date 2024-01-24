Jigawa: PDP Chairman, Allies Defect To APC

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Birniwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Talba Diginsa, and his supporters have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Diginsa cited a lack of focus and poor leadership in the state as the reasons for the defection, noting that the executive members of the PDP in the council, along with 360 members, joined the APC.

He added, “We decided to dump PDP despite our positions in the party due to the wonderful leadership and commitment of the present Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Namadi, within just six months he spent in office.

“We are sure Governor Mallam Umar Namadi will succeed in governing the state by looking at his 12 points agenda.”

Following the reception of the defected members at Kwanar Dole, the Chairman of the Jigawa State APC, Aminu Sani Gumel, expressed the party’s readiness to welcome anyone contributing to its development.

Gumel assured the new members of collaboration, pledging to work together for the success of the party.