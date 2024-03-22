Almajiris To Be Integrated Into Federal Government’s School Feeding Initiative

The Federal Government has disclosed its plan to incorporate the Almajiri system into the national school feeding program.

This disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Home-Grown School Feeding, Dr. Yetunde Adeniji, during a courtesy call to the Jigawa State Governor.

She clarified that her visit was to brief the Governor on the Federal Government’s plans to expand the national school feeding program to Almajiri schools.

She highlighted that Tinubu is passionate about ensuring adequate feeding for schoolchildren across the nation.

In response, Governor Umar Namadi expressed gratitude to the Senior Special Assistant for the visit and extended his thanks to President Tinubu for agreeing to sustain the program.

He further remarked that the school feeding initiative has been successful and beneficial in Jigawa State, assuring all the necessary support for the success of the program.

Governor Namadi stated, “In Jigawa, we know the benefit of the program, and we are eager to see it coming back.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu, highlighted the parliament’s decision to amend the Access to Higher Education Act 2023 to provide equal opportunities for every Nigerian child to obtain a University education regardless of economic circumstances.

Kalu emphasized the importance of addressing challenges in accessing quality education, citing initiatives such as the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) and ongoing efforts to amend the Act.

He underscored the significance of inclusivity and equity in higher education, advocating for the prioritization of skills acquisition over certificates and emphasizing the role of technology in addressing societal challenges.

Kalu urged collaboration between academia, government, and industry to drive progress and prosperity.