Deputy Speaker Kalu Celebrates Africa’s Richest Man, Dangote At 67

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, congratulated the Chairman/CEO of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on his 67th birthday.

The Deputy Speaker praised the global business tycoon, referring to him as an African Jewel in a statement released by his special assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, on Wednesday.

He commended the entrepreneur for his contributions to Nigeria’s economic well-being and, by extension, the entire African continent.

Kalu praised Dangote for his commitment to job creation, employment, and mentorship of young Nigerians.

The Deputy Speaker Congratulated Dangote on retaining his position as the richest person in Africa in the 2024 Forbes list of 20 of Africa’s Richest billionaires, saying that this is a testament to his hard work, diligence, and perseverance.

Kalu said, “I join Dangote’s friends, family and business associates in congratulating the Forbes’ rated richest African and black man on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

“I commend the entrepreneur for his contributions to the economic growth of the nation and immense support to the poor and vulnerable, providing employment opportunities and inspiring and mentoring young Nigerians.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes, I pray God Almighty give him the strength and wisdom to do even more for the nation.”