Emir Of Kano Calls For Decrease In Food Prices During Ramadan

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, pleaded with traders to decrease the prices of foodstuffs and other commodities, facilitating an easier observance of Ramadan for the masses.

Naija News reports that the royal father issued the call during the launch of a book titled “Dauloli a Kasar Hausa,” translating to ‘Kingdoms in Hausaland,’ authored by Prof. Sa’idu-Mohammed Gusau.

Ado-Bayero urged wealthy Nigerians to support the less fortunate during Ramadan and prayed for their protection and good health to observe the holy month and have their prayers and sacrifices accepted by God Almighty.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa state government, on February 28, approved the procurement of 27,000 bags of rice and 10,800 cartons of spaghetti for distribution to residents, aiming to alleviate economic challenges during Ramadan.

The commissioner for information, youth, sports, and culture, Sagir Musa, disclosed that the state executive council approved a memorandum for the procurement of grains to provide palliative support during the 1445AH/2024 Ramadan season.

The commissioner said, “The state executive council on Monday, approved a memorandum presented by the ministry of special duties for the award of contract for procurement of grains as palliative support for residents in the 1445AH/2024 Ramadan season.

“The council approved the procurement of 27,000 bags of rice and 10,800 cartons of spaghetti as palliatives for the 1445AH/2024 Ramadan fasting.”