Bishop Idahosa Present As Gov Yusuf Storms Kano Emir, Ado Bayero’s Palace

Residents trooped out in their thousands on Thursday as Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, paid homage to the Emir of Kano, His Highness Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at his palace.

Also present at the palace as a guest of honour was his Lordship, Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Naija News recalls that Idaho was the Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections.

Governor Yusuf was reportedly accompanied to the palace yesterday by members of his cabinet and other top-ranking officials, including his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, and state executive council members.

Parts of the events graced by the state leader and his team is the Hawan Daushe. The traditional ritual, spiced with Durbar, was held at Kofar Kudu, the Emir’s palace.

Naija News understands that Daushe Durbar is a Sallah homage paid by District Heads to the Emir and other traditional title holders in the Kano Emirates, riding in various horse gears, clad in multiple traditional regalia, in a beautiful display of Kano’s historical merit as a kingdom bestowed with ecstatic tradition.

This year’s Hawan Daushe in Kano was said to be the most impressive, colourful, and exciting, plus it was the first to be attended by Governor Yusuf as the Executive Governor of Kano.

Recall that the Governor assumed office on May 29, 2023. It was gathered that some well-wishers and foreign tourists also graced the occasion.