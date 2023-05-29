Emir Of Kano, Ado Bayero Booed At Inauguration Ground

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, on Monday, were booed by teeming supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) at the Sani Abacha Stadium during the inauguration ceremony for the new governor.

As soon as the first-class monarch, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, arrived at the venue, an angry crowd raised their voices in protest, expressing their dissatisfaction with the presence of the monarch.

The disapproval continued when the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, younger brother of the Kano Emir, also faced a similar reception.

Security operatives swiftly intervened, stepping in to ensure the safety of the monarchs.

They escorted both Emirs to their designated seats, protecting them from further disruption.

Abdullahi Ganduje who ruled Kano State for eight years would today hand over Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP.

Kabir Yusuf Vows To Probe Ganduje’s Administration

The incoming governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf has made a firm commitment to investigate the N241 billion debt inherited from the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Yusu popularly known as Abba Gida Gida, expressed dissatisfaction with the handover notes provided by Ganduje’s administration, describing them as insufficient and lacking in detail.

He criticized Ganduje for departing from established democratic practice by not personally handing over the state government to him and instead relying on the outgoing Secretary to the State Government.