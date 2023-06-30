I Have No Regrets Demolishing Illegally Acquired Properties – Kano Governor

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said he has no regret demolishing properties that were illegally sold or allocated by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration to individuals and cronies.

He declared that the recovery of public properties carried out by his administration would continue until all the assets are restored for the benefit of the good people of Kano.

Yusuf stated these on Friday while receiving the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, along with district heads and members of the Emirate Council who paid him a Sallah homage at the government house as part of the Eid Kabir celebrations.

In a statement issued after the visit by his spokesperson, Hisham Habib, the governor appreciated the Emir and members of the emirate council for their visit.

He said: “Your Highness, it is important for the emirate council to note that we embarked on the demolition exercise to reclaim public properties that were illegally acquired, and we will ensure that all such properties are restored for the benefit of the good people of Kano.”

He further highlighted the achievements of his administration in the past 31 days, including paying NECO fees for 55,000 secondary school students amounting to 1.5 billion naira, restoring street lights, and reducing cases of phone snatching in Kano metropolis.

Other achievements mentioned by the Governor included resuming the screening process for awarding foreign scholarships to Kano indigenes with first-class degrees, ensuring prompt payment of salaries and pensions, and the evacuation of thousands of tons of refuse in the metropolis.

Earlier, the Emir stated that the visit was to celebrate Eid Kabir with the governor and assured him of his readiness to offer advice that would be of importance to the development of the state.

He also called on the government and well-to-do individuals to assist the less privileged in mitigating the effects of fuel subsidy removal.