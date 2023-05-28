Kano Gov-elect, Abba Yusuf Declares Assets

The Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, has declared his assets and liabilities.

He submitted his completed form to the Code of Conduct Bureau, Kano office at the weekend, Naija News learnt.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor-elect, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the incoming governor was received on Friday by the CCB State Director, Hajia Ibrahim.

According to the governor-elect, the declaration of assets is a demonstration of transparency and accountability that will form the bedrock of his incoming administration in Kano State.

He, therefore, noted that all the public officials including political appointees that will serve in his administration will be mandated to follow suit of asset declaration as required by the law.

He said “Today, I have fulfilled the constitutional obligation of declaring my assets before assuming the office, May 29.

“The Governor-elect told his host that public service is a calling; it is a service to humanity and I am always ready to serve having won the confidence of the good people of Kano State.

“Furthermore, Engr. Yusuf declared that the coast is now clear for the journey of restoration of sustainable development in all the sectors, where every Kobo of the public fund spent will not only be justifiable but accountable in Kano State under his watch.”