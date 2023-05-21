Emir Of Kano Sends Message To Tinubu Ahead Of Inauguration

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has advised the President-elect, Bola Ahmad Tinubu, to promote interfaith dialogue and peaceful co-existence in the country.

Speaking on Friday during the inauguration of the Interfaith Facilitators’ Guide, organized by Action Aid Nigeria, the monarch urged Tinubu to establish the Ministry of Religious Affairs that promotes interfaith conversation.

The Emir, who was represented by the District Head of Nasarawa, Babba Dan-Agundi, said the ministry would help promote religious tolerance and understanding among Nigerians.

He said, “Peace is an indispensable aspect of creatures on the planet, and there is a compelling need for it to be safeguarded.”

In her remarks, the Country Director, of Action Aid Nigeria, Ene Obi said there was a need for Nigerians to uphold the virtues of interfaith dialogue towards promoting peaceful coexistence in the country.

“We must be seen to live in peace with one another irrespective of tribe, religion, and political differences for our collective political growth,” she said.

Recall that the President-elect had in April received the Emir of Kano at his Asokoro residence in Abuja, days after returning from a one-month vacation in France.

Present during the monarch’s visit to Tinubu were the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima; Governor Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State, former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; former Lagos Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake, and former APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, among others.