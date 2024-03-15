Niger Government To Spend N976 Million On Ramadan Feeding

The Niger State goverment on Friday announced that it will be spending N976 million for Ramadan feeding in the eight emirate councils of the state.

Making this disclosure in a statement on Friday, the state Commissioner for Information, Binta Mamman, disclosed that grains have been procured to be distributed to all the 25 local government areas, emirate councils, religious leaders, security agencies, and political parties in the state.

Naija News reports that Mamman detailed that each local government will receive 7,079 bags of assorted grains.

He said, “Each of the LGA will receive 1,000 bags of 10kg rice, 184 bags of 25kg rice, 2,000 bags of 10 kg maize, 490 bags of 25kg of maize, 1,200 bags of 10kg millet, as well as 1,200 bags of sorghum and 775 bags of beans.

“Bida, Kontagora and Suleja LGAs will receive a total of 14,000 bags of assorted grains each, with Chanchaga LGA receiving the highest number of 21,000 bags of grains. Others to benefit from this gesture are traditional and religious institutions, security agencies, Niger State House of Assembly, political party (APC), IDPs and the organised labour.

“A total sum of N976 million would be expended for Ramadan feeding across the eight emirate councils in the state.”

The state government further urged those that will be responsible for the distribution and coordination of the palliatives and Ramadan feeding to be fair in carrying out the task.