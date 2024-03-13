Kidnappers Seek N10 Million Ransom For UNTH Director’s Release

The University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) in Enugu State witnessed the abduction of its deputy director of nursing services on Tuesday, March 12, with kidnappers now asking for a ransom of N10 million.

Naija News recalls that in the early hours of Tuesday, kidnappers stormed the hospital, taking a nurse along with two others, including hospital security personnel, captive.

Despite the successful rescue of one kidnapped hospital staff member by the police, The Nations’ correspondent gathered that the kidnappers had reached out to the nurse’s family, demanding a ransom of N10 million.

It was disclosed by a source at the hospital that the kidnappers made a call to the family that Tuesday evening.

He said: “After the shooting incident that led to her abduction, her phone was switched off. All efforts to reach her mobile number failed. Everyone was afraid the worst might have happened until in the evening when the phone number of one of her family members started ringing, and it was them.

“From what we heard from the family, the kidnappers called and demanded N10 million. That was all they could say.”

Meanwhile, the police responded to the rescue of the hospital security guard.

The state police command, in a statement by Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the successful rescue of a security guard and a female nurse allegedly abducted by armed individuals at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in Ituku-Ozalla, Nkanu West Local Government Area, on March 12, 2024.

The security guard was rescued on the same day at Ishi-Ozalla following intensive police operations.

Commissioner of Police Kanayo Uzuegbu directed police operatives, along with teams from the Neighborhood Watch Group, Forest Guards, and Local Vigilantes, to continue efforts to rescue the female nurse and apprehend the perpetrators.

He urged the public, especially residents of the Ituku-Ozalla community and surrounding areas, to report any suspicious individuals in their neighbourhoods or the forest by calling 08099854883 or emailing [email protected].