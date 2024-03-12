Gunmen Attack UNTH, Enugu, Kidnap Deputy Director, One Other

Hoodlums, on Tuesday morning, attacked the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku Ozalla, in Enugu State and abducted some persons, including a female deputy director.

It was gathered that the gunmen also abducted a security man during the attack.

According to the Daily Post, an SUV allegedly belonging to the abducted woman, a nurse, was seen abandoned, with bullet-perforated glass on the front passenger side.

The platform quoted a source to have said the incident occurred at the same location where a medical doctor was abducted a few weeks ago.

“This is so sad; we are not safe at all in this hospital; everywhere is porous,” a distressed staff member lamented.

At the time of this report, the Enugu State Police Command and the Hospital management had yet to confirm the attack.

Meanwhile, bandits who abducted 16 residents from the Gonin Gora region of Kaduna State have demanded 40 trillion naira as ransom for their victims.

Naija News reports that apart from the huge monetary demand, the bandits also asked for 11 Hilux vans and 150 motorcycles in exchange for the 16 persons they are holding captive.

This development was confirmed to newsmen by a community leader, John Yusuf, who said the bandits got in touch with the victims’ families and asked for the items.

“The bandits have contacted us. They are demanding for N40 trillion, 11 Hilux vans and 150 motorcycles for the release of 16 people they are holding captive.

“Where are we going to get this kind of money! Even if we sell the entire community, we cannot raise N40 trillion. Even Nigeria as a country has never made a budget of N40 trillion,” he said.

The community leader narrated that the bandits invaded the community two times within a week.