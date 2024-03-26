Marketers Reduce Fuel Price In Enugu After NNPC Promise

Motorists and other users of petrol in Enugu State have heaved a sigh of relief following the decision of some filling stations to reduce the pump price of petrol.

Naija News understands some filling stations have reduced the pump price of fuel in Enugu and now sell between N660 and N680 per litre.

This is different from the pump price most of them were selling it previously which ranged between N690 and N720 per litre.

A survey by Leadership confirmed the slash in price by the fuel stations, adding that prior to the recent price reduction, no filling station was selling fuel at the pump price of N660 per litre in Enugu.

The price reduction is attributed to the promise by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), which said independent marketers would be able to get fuel directly from its depots at a cheaper rate.

Naija News recalls the NNPCL crashed the depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, from N640 per litre to N630 per litre.

The NNPCL has also disclosed plans to sell directly to independent marketers instead of first taking it to private depots so final consumers would also be able to buy at cheaper rates.

This was also confirmed by a marketer, Obinna Ndukwe, who told the publication that some marketers had received the product at a price he described as reasonable.

He said the price of fuel will further drop downwards in the future if the NNPC continues to provide the product at the depot.