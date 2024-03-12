JUST IN: Terrorists Launch Fresh Attack In Kaduna, Kidnap Scores

Around 61 individuals have been reportedly abducted in an unfortunate incident where suspected terrorists attacked the Buda community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Although the state government and police authorities have not yet confirmed the attack, a resident of the area reported that the bandits stormed the village late Monday night and whisked away their victims.

The resident who identified himself as Dauda Kajuru said the kidnappers arrived in large numbers and began firing indiscriminately.

Daily Post quoted the resident as saying the latest attack was truly terrifying.

According to him, the bandits had planned to abduct a significant number of people, surpassing even the count of school pupils in Kuriga Village of Chikun Local Government Area, but the swift response of soldiers, who were stationed less than 2 kilometres away from Kajuru, managed to limit the number of abductees.

“My siblings were part of those abducted yesterday and based on the information available as of this morning, the bandits with their victims are yet to get to their destination,” the resident told journalists.

He expressed regret over the resurgence of banditry in the Kajuru Local Government villages following the departure of the Army Commander known as (Tega).

He added: “I’ll tell you in confidence that when Commander Tega was around, their activities stopped, and one could go on occasions without any fear of being kidnapped because he knows their terrain and the mode of their operations.

“It is unfortunate Commander Tega was removed from Kajuru Local Government when we’re experiencing the return of peace in our villages.”

Another resident, Lawal Abdullahi, who managed to avoid the incident, mentioned that his wife was one of the victims and confirmed that a total of 61 individuals were abducted.

He added that the victims included men, women, and children, with even a nursing mother of two-week-old twins among them.

“The situation devastates me because we have not heard from them since the incident happened on Monday.

“We’re appealing to the government to take action and ensure our loved ones return immediately,” the resident reportedly said.