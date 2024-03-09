Kaduna Govt Contacts Bandits, Hires Private Negotiator To Secure Release of Kidnapped Pupils

The Kaduna State Government has reportedly contacted the bandits who kidnapped 287 abducted pupils and teachers of the Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School, Kuriga 1, in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that the bandits had stormed the LEA Primary School, Kuriga, around 8.30 am on Thursday, shortly after the assembly gathering and abducted the pupils and some staff members of the schools.

Naija News gathered that the state government, led by Governor Uba Sani, has begun negotiations for the release of the pupils and their teachers.

A highly placed source in the Kaduna State Government House, who is close to the negotiations but pleaded not to be identified because of security reasons, stated this in a chat with the Punch.

The government official said the state government had reached out to the bandits through a private negotiator for the release of the pupils and their teachers.

He revealed that the private negotiator is a highly influential negotiator who has negotiated several abductions with bandits in the past.

The source said, “The military has begun combing the forests in search of the children kidnapped by the bandits. Security agents have cordoned off the area and they have started searching for the abducted pupils.

“The government is doing all it can for the speedy release of the abducted school pupils.

“The government has established contact and reached out to the bandits for negotiation through a popular bandit negotiator. The negotiator was the one who worked for the return of some of the students abducted some years back.

“He (the negotiator) had negotiated the return of so many abductees in the past. He negotiated the return of those students abducted in Katsina State years back.”

Recall that Governor Sani, who visited the school on Thursday, gave an assurance to the parents and families of the victims that the abducted pupils would be rescued unhurt.

Also, President Bola Tinubu has directed the security agencies to ensure the immediate release of the students and their teachers and also the female IDPs in Borno State.