Tinubu Reacts To Borno, Kaduna Abductions, Directs Immediate Rescue Of Captives

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the kidnap of female Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno and students in Kaduna State.

Naija News reported that bandits, on Thursday, attacked the Government Secondary School and LEA primary school in Kuriga, Kaduna State, whisking away no fewer than 280 students, pupils and teachers.

It was learned that the assailants reportedly shot at their victims before taking away the students and educators from both schools.

While in Ngala, the headquarters of Gambarou Ngala in Borno State on Monday, a staggering number of 319 women were kidnapped by terrorists.

Reacting in a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu described the kidnap of the vulnerable victims as tragic and heinous.

The President directed security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims and ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of these abominable acts.

“I have received briefings from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued. Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered,” Tinubu said.

The President sympathized with the families of the victims, assuring them that they would soon be reunited with their loved ones.