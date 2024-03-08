Police Give Update On Kidnap Of 287 Kaduna Students By Bandits

The Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has assured that the 287 students kidnapped from a school in Kaduna would be rescued.

The spokesperson of the Command, Mansir Hassan, gave the assurance while reacting to the unfortunate incident.

It would be recalled that not less than 287 students from the LEA Primary and Secondary School in Kuriga, Kaduna State, were kidnapped on Thursday when bandits attacked the school premises.

Reacting to the development, the Kaduna Police spokesperson said operatives have been deployed and are combing the bushes to rescue the victims.

”I’m attending a security meeting, but the police tactical team has been deployed to go after the criminals by combing the bushes to rescue the victims,” he said, as quoted by Vanguard.

The Victims Will Be Safely Rescued – Gov Sani

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has reacted to the bandit attack on a school in the state, which resulted in the kidnap of 287 students.

The Governor vowed that all efforts would be put in place to ensure the students return home safely.

He spoke on Thursday when he led senior government officials and top security brass to the Kuriga Village Head’s palace.

Governor Sani disclosed that he had already spoken with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, on the matter, and the security forces have swung into action to rescue the victims from their attackers.