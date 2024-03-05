Thierry Henry And Piers Morgan Disagree On 2023-2024 Premier League Winner

Former Arsenal player, Thierry Henry, and legendary British broadcaster, Piers Morgan, known worldwide as an Arsenal fan, have disagreed on who they think would win this season’s Premier League title.

There are currently three major contenders for the 2023-2024 Premier League title, which include the first-place team, Liverpool, the second-place team, Manchester City, and the third-place team, Arsenal.

Liverpool are currently topping the league table with 63 points in 27 games, one point above Manchester City, and two points above Arsenal.

This means that if Liverpool loses a game, they could drop to second place or less in the league table. To make things more complicated, Liverpool still has dates with Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League, which even makes the title race more open.

The fact that Arsenal have scored over 30 goals in their last seven games has made them a big threat to any team, especially after beating Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday night, March 4.

After the emphatic win, Sam Dean of the UK Telegraph wrote on X: “Arsenal now have the best-attacking record (68 goals scored) and the best defensive record (23 goals conceded) in the Premier League this season.”

In response to the post on X, Piers Morgan commented: “We are going to win the league”.

Thierry Henry, the retired French international, sounded less confident about Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League this season.

In a talk on talkSport, Henry admitted that he wishes his former club would win the title for the first time since the 2003-2004 season, but fears that Manchester City might spoil the party.

“We all know where my heart will go, I want Arsenal to win the league,” he said.

“But I still see City as the team to beat.”