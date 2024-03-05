Bukayo Saka Equals Special Premier League Record After Arsenal Win Over Sheffield

In the said game, Bukayo Saka provided an assist for Declan Rice’s goal in the 39th minute which was the Gunners’ 5th goal of the encounter.

The assist the 22-year-old winger provided against Sheffield United on Monday was his 50th assist in the Premier League since November 2018.

Before the clash at the Bramall Lane, Saka has already scored 50 goals in the Premier League. Hence, with his 50th Assist against Sheffield, he has now become the 6th footballer to have 50 goals and 50 assists in the history of the Premier League.

Interestingly, Saka achieved this feat within six years of professional football and six months before his 23rd birthday.

The first set of players that scored 50 goals and provided 50 assists in the Premier League are Liverpool winger, Mohamed Salah, Tottenham Hotspur winger, Son Heung-min, Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, former Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez, and City iconic midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne.

Note that Saka achieved the aforementioned record at the youngest age when compared with other players who achieved the feat before him. This means that there is still more to come from the England international.