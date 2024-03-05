Arsenal Humiliate Sheffield United As They Record 31 Goals In 7 EPL Games

Sheffield United had a night to forget in front of their home fans at Bramall Lane as they suffered a 6-0 spanking from Premier League title contenders, Arsenal.

With the 6-0 win over Sheffield United earlier tonight, March 4, 2024, Arsenal have now scored 31 goals in their last seven Premier League games.

Coach Mikel Arteta and his boys started their raid on Sheffield United as early as in the 5th minute courtesy of a strike from Martin Ødegaard.

The game became easier for the Gunners when Sheffield United’s 23-year-old midfielder, Jayden Bogle, scored an own goal in the 13th minute.

The goal rush continued in the 15th minute when Gabriel Martinelli made it 3-0 for the visiting side. Kai Havertz got his name in the scoresheet in the 25th minute and Declan Rice made it 5-0 in the 39th minute.

In the 58th minute of the encounter, Ben White sealed the heavy win as he made it 6-0 for the Gunners.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, the big win didn’t move them beyond the third spot in the league table. They currently have 61 points in 27 games, a point below second-place Manchester City and two points below first-place Liverpool.

As for Sheffield United, the humiliating defeat has left them at the bottom of the Premier League table with 13 points in 27 games, 11 points away from safety.