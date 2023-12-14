Arsenal Legend, Thierry Henry Tells Kylian Mbappe Club To Play For Next Year

The iconic figure of Arsenal, Thierry Henry, has expressed his concerns for the French star and talented forward of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Kylian Mbappe, suggesting that he should continue his journey with the Ligue 1 club until the conclusion of the season.

Naija News reports that Henry’s advice arises amidst speculations that Mbappe might depart PSG in January.

The French captain has been associated with a potential move to Real Madrid for more than two years.

Nevertheless, Mbappe has rejected Madrid’s advances twice, demonstrating his commitment to PSG.

However, recent reports have surfaced, indicating that Mbappe could potentially depart during the winter transfer window if Madrid is prepared to meet the required transfer fee.

“If I’m Kylian Mbappe, I’m not going. You want to finish what you started.

“Why would you want to leave? You still have to win the league. He loves PSG, you have to understand that. He loves his club, he’s from there… I want him to stay until the end,” Henry said on CBS Sports.

English Premier League club, Chelsea is looking at five strikers across Europe they could sign in the January transfer window.

Naija News reports that Chelsea has suffered several embarrassing defeats recently and has been average in performance lately.

The club manager, Mauricio Pochettino, recently acknowledged that the team needs to revamp in order to win trophies.

The Blues manager is hoping to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season to salvage the club from further woes.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are looking at Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and FC Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji.

Both Gyokeres (25) and Bardghji (18) are Swedish strikers and have scored 15 and 11 goals respectively so far.

With Pochettino eager to add height in his squad, 6ft 1in strikers Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are also on the five-man shortlist.

The fifth name on the list is Club Brugge’s 18-year-old wonderkid Antonio Nusa.

It is believed Chelsea saw a deadline day bid rejected in the summer, Naija News learnt.