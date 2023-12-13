Five Strikers Chelsea Could Sign In January Transfer Window

English Premier League club, Chelsea is looking at five strikers across Europe they could sign in the January transfer window.

Naija News reports that Chelsea has suffered several embarrassing defeats recently and has been average in performance lately.

The club manager, Mauricio Pochettino, recently acknowledged that the team needs to revamp in order to win trophies.

The Blues manager is hoping to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season to salvage the club from further woes.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are looking at Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and FC Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji.

Both Gyokeres (25) and Bardghji (18) are Swedish strikers and have scored 15 and 11 goals respectively so far.

With Pochettino eager to add height in his squad, 6ft 1in strikers Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are also on the five-man shortlist.

The fifth name on the list is Club Brugge’s 18-year-old wonderkid Antonio Nusa.

It is believed Chelsea saw a deadline day bid rejected in the summer, Naija News learnt.

Meanwhile, Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, has promised Chelsea’s fans that “the Old Moises Will Be Back” after experiencing a difficult start at the club.

Moises Caicedo moved to Brighton from Ecuadorian club Independiente for a fee of €28.20 million on February 1, 2021.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder went on loan to Belgian club, Beerschot V.A. on August 31 and was called back on January 12, 2022.

From there, until Chelsea paid a whopping €116 million for his services on August 14, 2023, the Ecuador international made 53 appearances, recording two goals and providing three assists.

Then, Moises Caicedo was seen as the new N’Golo Kante due to his dexterity in the midfield and other aspects of his playing style.

Unfortunately, much of that has not been seen at Chelsea, as he has been a complete shadow of his former self.

In his 14 Premier League games for Chelsea, he has recorded four yellow cards as his presence hasn’t changed much in terms of the fortunes of the West London side, which is currently sitting 12th on the league table with 19 points in 16 games.

In an interview with Ecuadorian-born sports journalist, Jaime Macías, Moises Caicedo said: “The old Moises will be back and will continue to triumph and give a lot of joy to Chelsea.

“I’m calm because I knew moments like this would come and I need to remain mentally strong.

“Pochettino always supported me”.