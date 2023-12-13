‘The Old Moises Will Be Back’ – Moises Caicedo Promises Chelsea Fans

Ecuadorian midfielder, Moises Caicedo has promised Chelsea’s fans that “the Old Moises Will Be Back” after experiencing a difficult start at the club.

Moises Caicedo moved to Brighton from Ecuadorian club, Independiente for a transfer fee worth €28.20 million on February 1, 2021.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder went on loan to Belgian club, Beerschot V.A. on August 31 and was called back on January 12, 2022.

From there until Chelsea paid a whopping €116 million for his services on August 14, 2023, the Ecuador international made 53 appearances, recording two goals and providing three assists.

Then, Moises Caicedo was seen as the new N’Golo Kante due to his dexterity in the midfield and other aspects of his playing style.

Unfortunately, much of that has not been seen at Chelsea as he has been a complete shadow of his former self.

In his 14 Premier League games for Chelsea, he has recorded 4 yellow cards as his presence hasn’t changed much in terms of the fortunes of the West London side who are currently sitting 12th on the league table with 19 points in 16 games.

In an interview with Ecuadorian-born sports journalist, Jaime Macías, Moises Caicedo said: “The old Moises will be back and will continue to triumph and give a lot of joy to Chelsea”.

“I’m calm because I knew moments like this would come and I need to remain mentally strong”.

“Pochettino always supported me”.