Mr. Ibu’s Body Leaves Mortuary Ahead Of Burial (Video)

A video showing the remains of the late comic actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu, being wheeled out of the hospital mortuary in preparation for burial has emerged online.

The video shows the moment Mr. Ibu’s body remains was wheeled out of the mortuary into a vehicle.

Naija News recalls the Nigerian entertainment world was thrown into mourning on after it was revealed that the comic actor died on Saturday, March 2 of cardiac arrest after battling other sicknesses earlier.

See the video of his remains being wheeled away from the mortuary.

AGN President, Rollas Reveals What Killed Mr Ibu

The Nigerian entertainment industry is in mourning following the passing of celebrated actor John Okafor, widely known by his stage name Mr Ibu.

The beloved comedian and actor died at the age of 62 due to cardiac arrest, as confirmed by his long-time manager, Don Nwuzor, through an announcement made by Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), on Instagram.

The post reads, “Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor.

“I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didnt make it. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mr Ibu, revered for his exceptional contribution to Nollywood and his unparalleled comedic talent, had been battling a life-threatening illness since last year.