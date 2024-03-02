AGN President, Rollas Reveals What Killed Mr Ibu

The Nigerian entertainment industry is in mourning following the passing of celebrated actor John Okafor, widely known by his stage name Mr Ibu.

The beloved comedian and actor died at the age of 62 due to cardiac arrest, as confirmed by his long-time manager, Don Nwuzor, through an announcement made by Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), on Instagram.

The post reads, “Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor.

“I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didnt make it. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mr Ibu, revered for his exceptional contribution to Nollywood and his unparalleled comedic talent, had been battling a life-threatening illness since last year.

In a heartfelt appeal from his hospital bed in October, he disclosed his health struggles and sought financial assistance for his treatment, highlighting the severity of his condition.

The actor’s health ordeal led to widespread support from fans and notable figures within the entertainment industry, as well as from charitable organizations.

Among the contributors, the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation notably covered the entire medical expenses incurred by Ibu, showcasing the communal spirit within the Nigerian entertainment sector.

Despite undergoing seven surgeries, including an amputation, Ibu’s condition necessitated prolonged hospitalization before he could finally return home in January, after months of medical care.

His resilience and determination to recover were evident, yet, tragically, he could not overcome his health challenges.

Mr Ibu’s illustrious career began in the early 2000s, but it was his role in the eponymous movie ‘Mr Ibu’ in 2004 that catapulted him to stardom.

He became a household name, beloved for his roles in films like ‘Coffin Producers’, ‘Husband Suppliers’, ‘International Players’, ‘Mr.Ibu in London’, and ‘Police Recruit’, among others.

His unique comedic flair brought laughter to millions and earned him numerous accolades and nominations throughout his career.