Mr Ibu’s Death: 10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Late Nollywood Icon

Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, lost one of its iconic names, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, to the cold hands of death on Saturday, March 2.

Mr Ibu was inarguably one of the most famous faces in Nollywood especially in the comic aspect of the industry thanks to his unique delivery and longevity.

Below are ten things you probably didn’t know about the iconic comedian and Nollywood superstar, Mr. Ibu:

1. Was Mr. Ibu a graduate? Contrary to most of his Nollywood roles which portrayed him as a village illiterate, the Enugu-born actor was educated. Ibu who was born on October 17, 1961, was a graduate of Mass Communication from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu.

2. Was Mr. Ibu His Real Name? Till his death, the Nollywood actor was best known across the continent of Africa as Mr. Ibu but that was not his real name. His official name was John Okafor. The name “Mr. Ibu” was a character in his series of movies.

3. What made him unique: Okafor became famous with his unique comedic style which he delivered by using exaggerated expressions and impeccable timing.

4. How Many times was Mr Ibu Married? Ibu was in his 5th marriage before he died. He went into the marriage in 2008 with one Mrs Stella Maris Okafor.

5. How many children did Mr. Ibu have: the exact number of children Ibu had is not known. However, there were two children – biological son Daniel Okafor, and adopted daughter Jasmine Chioma – associated with him until his demise.

6. What are the controversies associated with Mr Ibu? The late Nollywood actor faced a series of controversies during his lifetime. But the most famous was his infidelity issues. His wife, Stella accused him of being in a romantic relationship with their adopted daughter, Jasmine, an allegation the late actor and Jasmine had debunked.

The late actor also accused his wife of having a negative motive concerning him. Hence, he said he had stopped eating her food. They had however reconciled before his demise.

Also, Mr. Ibu’s son Daniel, and adopted daughter Jasmine were arrested for allegedly stealing $60,700 raised for his hospital bills. Though they were released on bail, they remain in custody pending further legal proceedings scheduled for March 11th, 2024.

7. What were the health challenges of Mr Ibu?

Mr. Ibu became one of the most discussed topics in Nigeria in October 2023 when it was announced that the late actor was battling a health challenge. The health issue wasn’t given a name but was described by most reports that it was “strange and dangerous illness”. He had to undergo multiple surgeries to treat the illness and one of his legs had to be amputated in November 2023 no thanks to the health issue.

Reports have since claimed that he had recovered from the illness months before his sudden demise on March 2, 2024.

8. What is the cause of Mr Ibu’s death? John Okafor died at the age of 62 after suffering cardiac arrest according to his long-time manager, Don Nwuzor. This was made known via a statement from the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president, Emeka Rollas on Saturday, March 2.

9. How many movies did Mr. Ibu act in and what are the most famous of them?

The exact number of movies John Okafor featured in before his demise is not known but reports claimed that the veteran actor featured in over 200 Nollywood movies.

The following are some of his most famous movies: Mr. Ibu in London, Mr. Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Police Recruit, 9 Wives, Ibu in Prison, and Keziah.

10. What are other things Mr Ibu was known for? Aside from acting, John Okafor was an entrepreneur as he reportedly had a music record label and a hotel. Also, the late actor was involved in philanthropic activities, supporting causes to help the underprivileged, especially children.