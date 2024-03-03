List Of Nollywood Actors That Have Died In 2024

It is understood that death is a natural part of life, however, it can sometimes raise concerns when it keeps occuring within a particular age group or profession.

Naija News reports that the Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood, which has been a constant source of entertainment and cultural expression has been hit with a wave of deaths among prominent actors in 2024.

Nigerians have had to mourn several veterans and young actors in the previous years.

Unfortunately, the industry again, has yet witnessed the passing of several talented individuals in the first quarter of 2024. These losses spanned generations and genres, leaving a void in the hearts of fans and colleagues alike.

Below is the list of Nollywood Actors that have died so far in 2024:

In January, the entertainment industry witnessed the demise of veteran actor, Deji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina.

Naija News reports that the death of the actor was announced by another Nollywood star, Saidi Balogun, via his social media account.

“Goodnight legend Chief Deji Akinremi (Olofa Ina) RIP,” Saidi Balogun had written.

Aderemi, who is the Sobaloju of Edeland, died at the age of 73.

Chief Aderemi was born into the family of the late Chief AbdulSalam Aderemi and the late madam Aisha Aderemi of Jagun- Olukosi compound, Ede in Osun State on 15th May, 1950 during the reign of the late Oba John Adetoyese Laoye, the then Timi of Ede.

He had his primary education at St. Peters Anglican Primary School between 1957 and 1962 and then proceeded to Baptist Secondary Modern School, Ode-Omu, from 1963 to 1965.

He later had his vocational training in carpentry and joinery at Olukorede Furniture Industry between 1965 and 1970.

The late actor floated the Olofa Ina Theatre Group in 1972 with the likes of Erinfolamin, Dasofunjo, Gbolagade Akinpelu and the late Oyetunji of Esinnla compound, Ede. He received his theatre training under the late Oyetunji.

Reports emerged on February 8 that Nollywood actress, Ethel Aderemi, popularly known as Ekpe, died.

Naija News learnt that the thespian died of cancer in Lagos State.

The Director General of the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, Shaibu Husseini, announced Ekpe’s demise in a post via Facebook, which read: “I have been reliably informed that Ethel Ekpe, the screen beauty that delighted fans with her inimitable interpretation of the role of Segi in the defunct sitcom on Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, by Ken Saro Wiwa titled ‘Basi and Company’ has passed on.

“The actress and later-day Pastor will be sorely missed. My family will particularly miss her because we named my second daughter, Ethel, after her. Good night, good woman.”

Ethel Ekpe was featured in Aguila Njamah’s movie, Heartbeat, Tchidi Chikere’s Speak the Word, and Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen’s Traumatised.

Nollywood actor, Quadri Oyebamiji, better known as Sisi Quadri, was reported dead on Friday, March 1, 2024, Naija News reports.

The demise of the movie star was announced by his colleague, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, in a post via his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Everything in the world is according to the will of Allah, from Allah we have come, and unto him we shall all return – May God rest your soul Bro @iamsisiquadir.”

Barely 24 hours after news emerged about Sisi Quadri’s death, Nigerians were again shocked with the passing of comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

Naija News reports that Mr Ibu is one of the most beloved figures in the Nollywood industry.

The actor, renowned for his comedic roles, died at the age of 62, plunging fans and colleagues into mourning.

Mr Ibu’s death was confirmed by multiple sources on Saturday, and reported by various media outlets, indicating that he passed away in the early hours at Evercare Hospital in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

Mr Ibu’s health has been a topic of concern for his fans over the past few years.

Reports emerged that before his death, the actor had undergone several surgeries leading to the amputation of his leg. These health challenges, coupled with previous allegations of poisoning by the actor, painted a picture of a man battling numerous adversities in his final years.

In 2019, Mr Ibu alleged that an attempt was made on his life by his kinsmen, who were envious of his successful career. He claimed that some of his domestic workers were paid to poison him. This was not the first time the actor had reported such incidents, having claimed to have been poisoned multiple times throughout his career.

In a poignant interview with Vanguard Newspaper, Okafor shared his near-death experiences, stating that he had been on the brink of death, “seeing people on the other side” but was miraculously brought back to life.

The news of his death has seen an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues alike, who took to social media platforms to express their grief and reminisce about the joy Mr Ibu brought into their lives through his movies. His unique approach to comedy and his ability to bring laughter to the faces of many will be sorely missed in the entertainment industry.

As the industry comes to terms with this loss, many remember Mr Ibu not just for the laughter he brought into their homes but also for his resilience in the face of personal health battles. His legacy as one of Nollywood’s most iconic comedic actors will undoubtedly live on, serving as a reminder of the impact one individual can have on the cultural and entertainment landscapes of a nation.