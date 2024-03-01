Popular Nollywood Actor Is Dead

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Quadri Oyebamij, better known as Sisi Quadri, is dead.

Naija News reports that the demise of the movie star was announced by his colleague, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, in a post via his Instagram page on Friday, March 1, 2024

Although Tunde did not reveal the incident that led to the death, he noted that it was all in the will of Allah.

He wrote, “Everything in the world is according to the will of Allah, from Allah we have come, and unto him we shall all return – May God rest your soul Bro @iamsisiquadir”

In other news, Iyabo Ojo, has asserted that many homes will be broken and the internet will crash, if she decides to expose her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

Naija News reports that the movie stars have been at loggerheads for some time and had constantly called out each other online over a series of accusations.

Speaking during an Instagram live session with fans, Iyabo Ojo said she always considers home that will be affected if she exposes Lizzy.

The thespian claimed to be privy to certain information about Lizzy, which includes figures, times and dates of certain occurrences.

Iyabo Ojo added that she had issued a warning to Lizzy through her husband because she did not want to be involved in any court litigation, and Lizzy would use mental health as an excuse.