‘If I Expose Lizzy Anjorin, Many Homes Will Be Broken’ – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has asserted that many homes will be broken and the internet will crash, if she decides to expose her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

Naija News reports that the movie stars have been at loggerheads for some time and had constantly called out each other online over a series of accusations.

Speaking during an Instagram live session with fans, Iyabo Ojo said she always considers home that will be affected if she exposes Lizzy.

The thespian claimed to be privy to certain information about Lizzy, which includes figures, times and dates of certain occurrences.

Iyabo Ojo added that she had issued a warning to Lizzy through her husband because she did not want to be involved in any court litigation, and Lizzy would use mental health as an excuse.

She said, “If I come out and tell your story, the internet will crash, there is no blogger in Nigeria that will not carry this story because I go dey mention with names. That’s why I can’t come out and tell your story because I think of all the homes that will be broken.

“I will come out with facts and figures, date and time, name and place. I have a book where I wrote everything down, but you know what? I don’t need to go that route with you, not yet.

“That’s why I warned your husband that he should go and treat you because I don’t want when we go to court, you’ll now start claiming you have mental health.”