Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 2nd March, 2024

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has slammed a $10 billion fine on the cryptocurrency trading platform Binance over the free fall of the naira.

Naija News reports that this was made known by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in an interview with the BBC on Friday morning.

According to Onanuga, the 10 billion dollar fine was slammed on Binance due to its illegal operations, which contributed hugely to the devaluation of the naira.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the licenses of 4,173 Bureaux De Change (BDC) Operators, Naija News reports.

This is in exercise of the powers conferred on it under the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, Act No. 5, and the Revised Operational Guidelines for Bureaux De Change 2015 (the Guidelines).

This was made known in a statement on Friday by the CBN Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, Sidi Ali, Hakama.

The list of affected BDC operators is available on the Bank’s website (www.cbn.gov.ng).

According to the CBN, the affected institutions failed to observe at least one of its regulatory provisions.

In a significant development in Ondo State’s administration, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has officially sworn in six commissioners and eight special advisers, urging them to prioritize public service and good governance.

The ceremony, held in Akure, the state capital, marks a pivotal moment as the state seeks to enhance its governance and service delivery to the populace.

During the swearing-in ceremony on Friday, Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasized the importance of the newly appointed officials viewing their roles as a call to service.

He highlighted the need for them to be exemplary leaders within the public service, urging them to uphold their offices with integrity and dedication to the welfare of Ondo State’s citizens.

The governor also extended his charge to the newly appointed Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Philip, emphasizing the critical role of leadership in achieving the state’s governance objectives.

The crisis within the Benue State chapter of the All Progress Congress (APC) took a concerning turn on Friday when anti-riot police officers assumed control of the party’s secretariat.

Naija News learnt that from as early as 7 am, a group of mobile and regular police officers, along with members of the Civil Defence Corps and Live Stock Guards, barricaded the gates and blocked all roads leading to the secretariat using their operational vehicles.

A mild drama also occurred when the Police Command halted the State Executive Council Meeting (SEC) and the APC stakeholders meeting, which were scheduled for today and organized by the Comrade Austin Agada-led exco of the party.

In a letter addressed to the APC chairman Comrade Austin Agada, the Commissioner of Police Emmanuel Adesina declared: “The State Executive Council meeting and all kinds of political meeting be suspended till further notice.”

The letter signed and issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police ( DCP) Samuel Gimba said the SEC meeting must be

suspended based on a directive from Governor Hyacinth Alia suspending all forms of political meetings and gathering in the state.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have warned of potential disruptions to industrial peace in Nigerian universities.

This comes in response to the government’s failure to release the withheld salaries of their members, a situation stemming from a strike action in 2022 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a joint letter made public on Friday, SSANU President Muhammed Ibrahim and NASU General Secretary Peters Adeyemi expressed their discontent over the government’s decision to settle four months of withheld salaries for members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) while neglecting the non-academic staff.

The unions emphasized the unfair treatment and questioned the government’s rationale behind this selective payment.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent comment on labour unions.

In a statement issued on Friday (today), the NLC said the Nigerian leader is only concerned with future political calculations instead of directing his efforts to address pressing challenges in the country.

Naija News reported earlier that during the inauguration of the Lagos Red Line Project in Lagos on Thursday, President Tinubu took a swipe at the Labour unions, urging them to cease their protests and maintain peace, emphasizing that they are not the sole voice for Nigerians.

He advised the Labour unions to wait until 2027 if they wish to participate in the electoral process.

Eight Labour Party (LP) members in the Anambra House of Assembly have forfeited their salaries for the next six months.

The lawmakers are Nkechi Ogbuefi, Henry Mbachu, Jude Ifeanyi Umennajiego, Fred Ezenwa, Justice Azuka, Paul Obu and Patrick Okafor.

In a statement on Friday, the lawmakers said they took the decision as part of their contribution to alleviating the economic hardship on citizens.

The lawmakers called on President Bola Tinubu and all other governors of the 36 states to suspend work on other sectors and declare a state of emergency on security and hunger.

The governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has asked law enforcement agencies in the state to arrest and prosecute those engaged in violent political activities.

Aiyedatiwa gave the directive while responding to allegations that he sent thugs to attack some supporters of President of Bola Tinubu in the wake of his visit to the state on Wednesday, 28th February 2024.

Speaking via a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor noted that he was not involved in the reported activities ascribed to the political thugs.

He insisted that his administration would not tolerate any form of violence capable of threatening the peace and tranquillity of the state.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of four Nigerian professionals to serve as Executive Directors of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Naija News reports that this is part of Tinubu’s diligent efforts to substantially enhance the quality and quantity of electric power wheeled across the nation’s power grid.

It was gathered that the tenure of the new Executive Directors is for a renewable term of four years.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The immediate past Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Zikrullah Hassan, has denied reports that he was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of corruption.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu had sacked Hassan as the NAHCON boss in October 2023, and approved the appointment of Jalal Arabi as his successor.

The president also directed Hassan to proceed on a three-month pre-retirement leave, beginning in October 2023 and ending in January 2024.

Recently, some reports said Hassan was quizzed by EFCC officials at the agency’s head office in Abuja over an alleged 92 million Saudi Riyal fraud.

Reacting to the reports via a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Shakirudeen Bankole, Hassan said there is no iota of truth in reports that he was invited by EFCC.

