Aiyedatiwa Swears In Six Commissioners, Eight Special Advisers, HoS

In a significant development in Ondo State’s administration, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has officially sworn in six commissioners and eight special advisers, urging them to prioritize public service and good governance.

The ceremony, held in Akure, the state capital, marks a pivotal moment as the state seeks to enhance its governance and service delivery to the populace.

During the swearing-in ceremony on Friday, Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasized the importance of the newly appointed officials viewing their roles as a call to service.

He highlighted the need for them to be exemplary leaders within the public service, urging them to uphold their offices with integrity and dedication to the welfare of Ondo State’s citizens.

The governor also extended his charge to the newly appointed Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Philip, emphasizing the critical role of leadership in achieving the state’s governance objectives.

Aiyedatiwa’s message to the appointees was clear: they are to act as good ambassadors for the state government, embodying the principles of transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness in their official capacities.

He said, “As commissioners and special advisers, you are coming on board at a very critical time. It, therefore, behoves you to come up with creative ideas and policies geared towards alleviating the sufferings of our people.

“We cannot afford to fail in this regard. This time requires us as political leaders to lead by example and be prepared to make necessary sacrifices by shunning ostentatious lifestyles.

“Let me use this medium to plead with our people not to mount undue pressure on the new appointees. We should let them perform their duties without let, hindrance or distraction.”

The new head of service was also inaugurated at the ceremony.

The commissioners sworn in are; Mr Emmanuel Igbasan, Engr Razaq Obe, Mrs Omowumi Isaac, Mr Kayode Ajulo, Mr Akinwumi Sowore, and Mr Oyeniyi Oseni.

The Special Advisers are; Mr Olugbenga Omole, Mrs Olamide Falana, Hon Alabi Johnson, Mr Summy Smart-Francis, Mrs Olawunmi Ilawole, Pastor Babalola Ayoade, Mr Abdulganiy Muhammed and Prof. Simidele Odimayo.

The new Head of Service, Bayo Philip, while speaking at the event called on the state workers to rededicate their service to the civil service as his tenure would not tolerate lateness, or laxity to work and would encourage promotion based on merit.

Speaking on behalf of other appointees, Emmanuel Igbasan, appreciated Gov Aiyedatiwa for the trust reposed in them, with a promise to support the government of the state.