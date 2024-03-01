Eight Anambra LP Lawmakers Forfeit Salary For Six Months

Eight Labour Party (LP) members in the Anambra House of Assembly have forfeited their salaries for the next six months.

The lawmakers are Nkechi Ogbuefi, Henry Mbachu, Jude Ifeanyi Umennajiego, Fred Ezenwa, Justice Azuka, Paul Obu and Patrick Okafor.

In a statement on Friday, the lawmakers said they took the decision as part of their contribution to alleviating the economic hardship on citizens.

The lawmakers called on President Bola Tinubu and all other governors of the 36 states to suspend work on other sectors and declare a state of emergency on security and hunger.

They also commended the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for his selfless efforts to ensure the stability and growth of our nation.

The statement reads: “We, the Labour Party House of Assembly members, wish to lend our voice to the cry of our Leader, His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, on the sorry state of the nation, after our emergency caucus meeting.

“We urge His Excellency, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to stop work on all other sectors on the economy including infrastructure, for the next six months, and declare a state of emergency on security and hunger in the nation.

“Similarly, we urge all other governors of the 36 states, including Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state, to suspend all infrastructural development for the next six months and also declare a state of emergency on security and hunger.

“For this reason, we, the Labour Party house of assembly members have resolved to relinquish our basis salary for six months as part of our contribution to alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

“We must commend our leader, Mr. Peter Obi, for his selfless efforts to ensure the stability and growth of our nation. It really shows that he is committed to making this nation a better place for all of us.”