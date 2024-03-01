Tinubu Appoints New TCN Executive Directors (Full List)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of four Nigerian professionals to serve as Executive Directors of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Naija News reports that this is part of Tinubu’s diligent efforts to substantially enhance the quality and quantity of electric power wheeled across the nation’s power grid.

It was gathered that the tenure of the new Executive Directors is for a renewable term of four years.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

“The President expects that these Nigerians who have been appointed on the strength of their experience, competence level, qualifications, character, and dedication will commit themselves wholly to realizing the innovative and expansive energy vision of his administration, in addition to delivering consistently excellent service to the Nigerian people,” Ngelale stated.

The new Executive Directors include:

(1) Engineer Oluwagbenga E.A. Ajiboye — Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider.

(2) Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali — Executive Director, Independent System Operations.

(3) Ochije Ogini Chukwuka — Executive Director, Finance & Accounts.

(4) Abiodun Foluso Afolabi — Executive Director, Human Resources & Corporate Services.