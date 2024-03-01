I’m Not Connected To Political Thugs Responsible For Attacks On Tinubu Supporters – Aiyedatiwa

The governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has asked law enforcement agencies in the state to arrest and prosecute those engaged in violent political activities.

Aiyedatiwa gave the directive while responding to allegations that he sent thugs to attack some supporters of President of Bola Tinubu in the wake of his visit to the state on Wednesday, 28th February 2024.

Speaking via a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor noted that he was not involved in the reported activities ascribed to the political thugs.

He insisted that his administration would not tolerate any form of violence capable of threatening the peace and tranquillity of the state.

The statement read in part, “As the Governor has said repeatedly, any political campaign that disturbs the peace in the state is unacceptable and must be met with the decisive actions of law enforcement agencies.

“It is pertinent to make it clear that nobody associated with the Governor or the government of Ondo State was involved in any of the reported activities ascribed to “political thugs” during the President’s visit to Owo and Akure.”

Aiyedatiwa urged politicians and their followers to ensure that their campaigns are issue-based, devoid of blackmail and falsehood, and not capable of inciting the public and intimidating opponents in the state.