Tension As Kaduna Residents Block BUA Truck, Loot Cartoons Of Noodles

Some residents of Zaria in Kaduna State looted several cartons of noodles from a loaded truck belonging to the BUA Group on Friday.

Naija News learned that some angry youths in the Dogarawa area of Zaria alleged the company was among the manufacturers that were hiking their prices without considering the financial state of average citizens, and the economic hardship in the country.

In a chat with SaharaReporters, a resident from the town said the youths blocked the road and rushed to carry cartoons of noodles at the back of the truck.

Commotion In Prison As Inmates Revolt In Jos Over Plot To Reduce Food Ration

Inmates staged a protest at the Correctional Center in Jos, Plateau State capital, on Friday, over a plan to reduce their food ration, following the economic hardship in the country.

Naija News recall that last month, the rising cost of living in the country triggered protests in different parts of the country.

According to Daily Trust, the inmates started to protest immediately after they got tipped off on a downward review of food size.

During the protest, the inmates refused to take orders from the custodial officials and shunned breakfast.

The inmates reportedly converged on the centre of the prison yard while shouting at the top of their voices, but the custodial officials used tear gas to force them back to their rooms.

Confirming the protest, the Comptroller of the Jos Correctional Center, Raphael Ibinuhi, said the outburst was connected to the high cost of goods in the market.