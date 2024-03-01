Breaking: Commotion In Prison As Inmates Revolt In Jos Over Plot To Reduce Food Ration

Inmates staged a protest at the Correctional Center in Jos, Plateau State capital, on Friday, over a plan to reduce their food ration, following the economic hardship in the country.

Naija News recall that last month, the rising cost of living in the country triggered protests in different parts of the country.

According to Daily Trust, the inmates started to protest immediately after they got tipped off on a downward review of food size.

During the protest, the inmates refused to take orders from the custodial officials and shunned breakfast.

The inmates reportedly converged on the centre of the prison yard while shouting at the top of their voices, but the custodial officials used tear gas to force them back to their rooms.

Confirming the protest, the Comptroller of the Jos Correctional Center, Raphael Ibinuhi, said the outburst was connected to the high cost of goods in the market.

He said, “The problem has to do with the high cost of goods in the market. The contractor in charge of the foods said they are being forced by the price of food items to reduce the size of the plate of foods.

“So, it is the food size that provoked the protest. I don’t think the protest is necessary because the food challenge and the cost of items is a national issues that the federal government is already addressing. And I want to believe that since it is a national issue, whatever step taken by the federal government to address it will be felt everywhere in the country including the Correctional centers.”