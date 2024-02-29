2023-2024 FA Cup Quarter-final Draw In Full, Kick Off Time

The FA Cup quarter-final draw is out and some of the heavyweights in the competition are still very much in the campaign.

Chelsea waited until the 90th minute to beat Leeds United 3-2 in the 5th round of the FA Cup campaign as they booked themselves a place in the quarter-final round the hard way.

Nottingham Forest who have welcomed back their Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, couldn’t break the defense of Manchester United as the Red Devils punished them in the 89th minute thanks to Casemiro’s strike.

That lone goal was enough for coach Erik ten Hag and his boys to arrive in the quarter-final stage of the 2023-2024 FA Cup campaign.

Interestingly, the Red Devils will face one of the most in-form clubs in England, Liverpool, who defeated Southampton 3-0 with most of their first-team players out with different degrees of injuries.

The lowest-ranked team in the competition is Coventry who defeated National League side, Maidstone United 5-0 to book themselves a place in the quarter-final.

Their might will be tested against inconsistent Premier League side, Wolves in the next stage of the competition.

The FA Cup quarter-final stage is scheduled to go down simultaneously at 4 p.m. on Saturday, 16 March 2024.

Below are the 2024-2025 FA Cup quarter-final draw

Manchester United v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester City

Manchester City v Newcastle United

Coventry Vs Wolves