Jurgen Klopp Prays For “Miracles” As Liverpool Face Southampton In FA Cup 5th Round

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, has admitted that his team needs “miracles” to survive the injury crisis the club is currently confronted with.

Jurgen Klopp performed a miracle when he used mostly under-23 players to beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 25.

The German tactician who is currently serving his last season at Liverpool decided to use mostly youngsters in the game because most of his first-team players are out with different degrees of injuries.

They are going into the FA Cup 5th round game against Southampton at Anfield by 9 p.m. later tonight, February 28, in an injury crisis.

Klopp will be without Mohamed Salah, Alexander Arnold, Diago Jota, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, and probably Wataru Endo during the FA Cup clash.

To make matters worse for the Reds, the club lost their midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to an injury during the Carabao Cup final.

This means that Jurgen Klopp is currently without 13 of his first-team players due to different degrees of injuries.

Klopp said, “We need miracles with a few players. I don’t want to rule them out for too long.

“But it is touch and go with a lot of players who were not available for the final: Darwin, Mo, Dom – we have to see what they can do (on Tuesday).

“In an ideal world, you’d think about this kind of thing, but we obviously don’t live in an ideal world so we will see when the players arrive and they get checked.”