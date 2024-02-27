Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 27th February, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 27th February 2024

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has revealed that many agencies will be scrapped while others will be merged as the President moves to cut the cost of governance drastically.

Making this disclosure in a post on his official X account on Monday, Onanuga revealed that the President would adopt recommendations from Steve Oronsaye’s panel report submitted under the Goodluck Jonathan government in 2011.

According to him, the decision to adopt recommendations from the Oronsaye panel report was taken after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday.

The Federal Government has rescheduled the commencement of the student loan program to March 1, 2024, after failing to meet the February 26, 2024, kick-off date it initially fixed.

BusinessDay reports that sources in the presidency disclosed that the shift in the kick-off date for the scheme was because of the process of expanding the scheme to accommodate students of vocational schools was yet to be concluded.

The new launch date is the fourth set by the authorities since the much-anticipated initiative was unveiled in the middle of last year.

The Students Loan Fund (SLF) bill, which established interest-free loans for Nigerians pursuing higher education, was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in June 2023.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has told the federal government to put aside the national pride of striving to achieve local food sufficiency and immediately begin importing food.

The TUC stressed that it is a population that is alive that can celebrate the gains and beauty of any government policy.

Speaking on behalf of the congress, the TUC President, Festus Osifo, during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said Nigerians are hungry and battling economic hardship, so it is time for the federal government to begin the importation of food in order to mitigate the soaring prices of food across the country.

According to him, Nigerians have never witnessed this level of hardship before, even during military regimes, adding that it is time for the government to jettison policies that are not effective and get capable hands to man the affairs of the country.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the National Working Committee (NWC) is not afraid to sanction the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The National Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in an interview on Channels Television on Monday.

Ologunagba said Wike remains a member of the party, stressing that the Minister is yet to resign his membership or join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP spokesman said the FCT minister will not be sanctioned for working against the party in the 2023 presidential election and for working for the Bola Tinubu government.

The governor of Enugu state, Peter Mbah, has expressed optimism that the South East will henceforth enjoy an improved electricity power supply following the launch of the Light-Up Nigeria project on Monday (today).

Mbah, who spoke on the crucial role of the power sector in revitalizing the Nigerian economy, said the Light-Up Nigeria project offers a new era of power and industrialization in the southeast region.

Naija News reports that Mbah stated this during the southeast business roundtable and the inauguration of the Light-up Nigeria Project by Vice-President Kashim Shettima in Enugu earlier on Monday.

Mbah expressed his belief that once the obstacles plaguing the power sector are addressed, other sectors will naturally fall into place.

He commended the federal government and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) for their initiative to enhance power supply to industrial clusters in the southeast. The governor also enjoined industrialists in the region to key-in fully and take advantage of the initiative.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has told the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that its members will not join the nationwide protest slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo, stated this at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday ahead of the planned NLC protest.

Osifo asserted that members of the TUC were not part of the plan to go on a nationwide protest to press the demands on the current economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

He stated that the union would rather engage the government further to find solutions to the hardship being faced by Nigerians rather than to protest.

Osifo said the TUC would present fresh 15-point solutions to the current economic challenge to the federal government rather than taking over the streets.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has explained why it suspended the sales of seized food items.

Naija News previously reported that the Service suspended the sale of confiscated food goods after seven individuals were reportedly killed in a stampede during Lagosians’ quest to obtain cheap food items amid rising prices.

However, in a statement on Monday, a Customs spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, explained that the food distribution process, which began on a good note, went south after the Service ran out of stock and announced that the exercise would continue the next day (Saturday).

Maiwada further disclosed that the Service has initiated an internal investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event.

In an ambitious move to reform the foundational legal document of Nigeria, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, Benjamin Kalu, announced on Monday, February 26, that the nation anticipates a new constitution ready for the President’s signature within the next 24 months.

This announcement came during the formal inauguration of the committee dedicated to the review of the 1999 constitution, marking a significant step towards addressing the evolving needs and aspirations of the Nigerian populace.

Kalu underscored the importance of this constitutional reform as a crucial endeavour to align the nation’s laws with the 21st-century demands for justice, equity, and prosperity.

The strategic timing of the review process aims to avoid the complexities and busy schedules associated with election years, providing the President ample time to scrutinize the proposed changes.

Highlighting the broad scope of the review, Kalu mentioned that the House has received several bill proposals focusing on key areas such as the establishment of state police, enabling states’ access to mines, promoting women’s participation in politics, clarifying tax and levy collections by government tiers, and introducing the office of the Mayor for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a bold declaration of support for democratic principles, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has openly disagreed with Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s recent call urging the Yoruba people to refrain from participating in protests alongside the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other groups voicing their concerns over the current distressing state of the nation.

Through a joint statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, and Deputy Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye, Afenifere reaffirmed its unwavering support for the right to protest, a cornerstone of democracy.

The organization recalled the historical protests led by Awolowo against the colonial constitutions of 1946 and 1949, which failed to provide for full federalism, highlighting its long-standing tradition of advocating for democratic rights and full representation.

Afenifere emphasized that the right to protest remains a fundamental human right, integral to the fabric of democracy.

The organization’s stance is clear: it will continue to champion the masses’ right to express their grievances and aspirations through peaceful protests, distancing itself from any notion of discouraging such democratic expressions.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has officially inducted 11 new justices into the Supreme Court, emphasizing the importance of maintaining integrity and impartial judgement.

The swearing-in ceremony, which marks a significant expansion in the bench of the nation’s highest court, included Justices Jummai Hannatu Sankey, Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa, Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme, Haruna Simon Tsammani, and Moore Aseimo A. Adumein, among others.

In his address, Justice Ariwoola cautioned the newly appointed justices against allowing personal ambitions to compromise their judgement.

He stressed the necessity for them to sever ties with individuals of questionable character and rely on their conscience as a guide in their judicial duties.

Furthermore, the CJN prepared the new justices for the inevitable criticisms and challenges that come with their position as arbiters in the final court of the land.

He highlighted that litigants often have high and sometimes unrealistic expectations, leading to verbal assaults against justices who rule against them.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.