Why We Suspended Sales Of Seized Food Items – Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has explained why it suspended the sales of seized food items.

Naija News previously reported that the Service suspended the sale of confiscated food goods after seven individuals were reportedly killed in a stampede during Lagosians’ quest to obtain cheap food items amid rising prices.

However, in a statement on Monday, a Customs spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, explained that the food distribution process, which began on a good note, went south after the Service ran out of stock and announced that the exercise would continue the next day (Saturday).

Maiwada further disclosed that the Service has initiated an internal investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event.

The statement read, “The disposal of the food items got off to a smooth start at about 0800hrs. We enjoyed the cooperation of the large crowd that obliged us, giving preferences to the elderly, people living with disabilities, pregnant women, and other vulnerable Nigerians who showed up for the exercise. This was the case up until about 1700hrs, as attested to by the over 5000 beneficiaries and members of the press.

“However, unforeseen challenges arose when we ran out of stock and announced the continuation of the exercise the following day, leading to a regrettable outcome.

“The crowd became desperate and charged through our barricades in search of rice bags inside emptied containers. In the stampede that ensued, some fatalities and injuries were regrettably recorded.”

The Service further extended its “heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the unfortunate incident”. The Service stated that it was working with health authorities to establish contact and engage directly with the victims’ families on their next steps.

“Considering the recent unfortunate event, we regrettably announce the suspension of this exercise until we establish what transpired on Friday, 23 February 2024,” the Service announced on Monday. This should help us to properly articulate more robust and comprehensive action that will not defeat the noble intention.”